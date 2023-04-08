Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Diodes’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.