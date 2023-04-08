Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

