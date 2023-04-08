Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Diversey worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diversey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Diversey by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 547,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Diversey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DSEY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

