Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BROS stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.77 and a beta of 2.66.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

