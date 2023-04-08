EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

