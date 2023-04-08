Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.