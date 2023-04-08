Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,933,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,038,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

