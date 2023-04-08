FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.92. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

