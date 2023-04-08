FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.92. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

