FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $263.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $183.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

