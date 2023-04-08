Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,071 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

