Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,626 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

WBS opened at $37.12 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.