Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 709 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

HII stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

