Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

