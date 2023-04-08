Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,563 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,960,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after buying an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,514,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,788,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 350,604 shares of company stock worth $31,545,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstCash Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

FirstCash stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

