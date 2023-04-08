Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,490 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $323.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $431.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

