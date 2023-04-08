Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 29,993 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

