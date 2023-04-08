Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,814 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $2,152,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 581,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

KMI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

