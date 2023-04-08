Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 7,530 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $1,557,230. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.20, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

