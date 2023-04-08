Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

