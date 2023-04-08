Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

AAP opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

