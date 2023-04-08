Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.06 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

