Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.50 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,458.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 238.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

