Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

