Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $234.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

