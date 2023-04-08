Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RF. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.26.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.