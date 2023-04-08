Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.88 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.