Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

