Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
