Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average of $312.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

