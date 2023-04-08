Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

