Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.35 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $68.49 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

