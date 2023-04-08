Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

CPT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

