Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

