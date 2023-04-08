Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $344.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

