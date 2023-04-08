Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 41,431 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

