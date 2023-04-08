Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 729 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 364,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.8 %

SRCL stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.