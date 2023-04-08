Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 824 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

