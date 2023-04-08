Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Argus increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.