Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

