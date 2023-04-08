Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,098 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.