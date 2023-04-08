Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,381 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

