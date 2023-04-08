Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,838 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $2,595,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $6,710,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

FE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.