Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 322 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $235.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

