Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,533 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.83.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

