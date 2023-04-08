Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,939 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

OVV opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

