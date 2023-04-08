Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,889 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of TTE opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

