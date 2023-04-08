Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

