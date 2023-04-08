Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,836,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.59.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

