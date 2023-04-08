First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $65.02 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

